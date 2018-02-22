Dutch MPs holding debate on Armenian Genocide with Foreign Minister

Dutch MPs are holding a debate on the Armenian Genocide with Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag.

The Dutch parliament is expected to adopt a motion Thursday formally recognizing the 1915 massacres in Armenia as “genocide.”

The Christian Union (CU) party, a conservative junior coalition partner in Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s four-party government, “will propose two motions to the lower house with the support of the coalition parties,” CU MP Joel Voordewind said.

The first motion proposes “that parliament in no uncertain terms speak about the Armenian genocide,” author of the Voordewind told AFP.

The second motion will ask the cabinet “to send a representative to Yerevan on April 24 for the commemoration of the Armenian genocide and then once every five years,” he said.

So far the Netherlands had been speaking of the “issue of the Armenian genocide.” But a majority in parliament believes it is time for that to change.