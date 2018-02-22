Dutch Parliament adopts two motions on Armenian Genocide

22:25, 22 Feb 2018
Off

Dutch MPs Thursday overwhelmingly voted in favor of recognizing the 1915 massacres in Armenia as genocide, AFP reported.

“The motion is accepted,” parliamentary speaker Khadija Arib announced after the lower house voted 142 to 3 in favor of the proposal “that parliament in no uncertain terms speak about the Armenian genocide.”

It also agreed to send a cabinet representative to Yerevan in April for the commemorations of the genocide.

The three MPs of DENK (who are of Turkish descent) were the only opponents of the recognition.

Despite Thursday’s vote, acting Foreign Affairs Minister Sigrid Kaag said that the Dutch government would not follow the parliament’s lead.

Kaag says the Cabinet will “continue to exercise restraint” in the politically charged issue.

Never before had the House of Representatives recognized the Armenian genocide so explicitly. In 2004 the the Dutch House of Representatives asked the government “within the framework of its dialogue with Turkey to continuously and expressly “raise the issue of recognition of the Armenian Genocide.”

Comments

Recent News

Armenia hails the Netherlands' reaffirmation of Armenian Genocide recognition

22:53, 22 Feb 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Arsenal will fight for top four despite Europa League

21:36, 22 Feb 2018

Dutch government representative to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration in Yerevan

20:12, 22 Feb 2018

Dutch Parliament expected to approve Armenian Genocide motions despite government’s stance

18:32, 22 Feb 2018

Artsakh soldier killed in Azerbaijani firing

16:55, 22 Feb 2018

Garo Paylan asks Interior Minister to explain intervention in Armenian Patriarchal election process

16:37, 22 Feb 2018

Armenia, Lebanon keen to enhance ties

16:09, 22 Feb 2018

OSCE conducts monitoring at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

15:45, 22 Feb 2018

Dutch MPs holding debate on Armenian Genocide with Foreign Minister

14:43, 22 Feb 2018

Armenia ranked 107th in Corruption Perceptions index 2017

13:52, 22 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia hails the Netherlands' reaffirmation of Armenian Genocide recognition

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Arsenal will fight for top four despite Europa League

Dutch government representative to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration in Yerevan

Dutch Parliament expected to approve Armenian Genocide motions despite government’s stance

Artsakh soldier killed in Azerbaijani firing

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia