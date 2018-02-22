Dutch Parliament expected to approve Armenian Genocide motions despite government’s stance

The Dutch Parliament is expected to adopt two motions on Armenian Genocide, despite the government’s stance on the issue, which continues to talk about ‘the issue of the Armenian genocide’ when it comes to the mass murder of Armenians.

Head of the Armenian Federation of the Netherlands Mato Hakhverdyan told Public Radio of Armenia that the two motions will brought to the agenda of the parliament’s plenary session later today.

The Dutch government does not accept the wish of the House of Representatives to recognize the Armenian genocide, according to Elsevierweekblad.nl.

While the government refuses to recognize the Armenian, Genocide, it will still send a representative to the commemoration of the genocide in the Armenian capital Yerevan on April 24. That will be the first time that the Netherlands will send a government representative.

The House of Representatives debated Thursday on the use of the term ‘genocide’ with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigrid Kaag.

Kaag said at the debate that “the government that for the recognition of genocides unambiguous statements by scientists and the United Nations, as well as judgments by international criminal or judicial courts are necessary.