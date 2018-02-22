Kaspar Karampetian: Azerbaijan’s request for international arrest warrant nonsense

The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) states that Azerbaijan’s request to Interpol for international arrest warrant against the EAFJD President Kaspar Karampetian lacks any legal basis and is certain to be rejected by Interpol.

Interpol has already dismissed similar requests of Azerbaijan in the recent past since they are clearly politically motivated and are vain attempts of the Azerbaijani State to impose the will of the Aliyev regime on international community. The main goal of such desperate steps of the Azerbaijani State is to fabricate cheap sensational news and to intimidate. The Azerbaijani slander is aimed at diverting the attention of the European community from the upcoming events in the European Parliament dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh movement.

“Such absurd initiatives of the Azerbaijani State are nothing but a sign of desperation. Perhaps it would be good to remind them of the recent rejection of Interpol concerning the Azerbaijani arrest warrant against three Members of the European Parliament who visited Artsakh,” commented Karampetian.

Karampetian further elaborated: “There are no relevant international legal provisions to prevent any European citizen (be he/she a tourist, a journalist, a politician or public figure) to visit Artsakh to get acquainted with the situation on the ground. It is their right to do so. The Council of the European Union has clearly stated that EU representatives should have an unconditional access to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

“I would therefore like to advise the Azerbaijani Government not to waste time on such useless initiatives and take care of the violations of human rights in their country,” concluded Karampetian.

The EAFJD team, under the leadership of Kaspar Karampetian confirms that it will continue its work with even stronger enthusiasm and vigor.