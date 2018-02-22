OSCE conducts monitoring at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office held monitoring at the northeastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, near Tavush on February 21.

From the Armenian side the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Due to complex relief conditions, video surveillance was not possible and the monitoring was conducted through the exchange of information according to orientation directions.

The OSCE officials were briefed on the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the statistics of ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani forces.