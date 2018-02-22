President Sargsyan welcomes Lebanon’s Aoun to Armenia

The Presidents of Armenia and Lebanon Serzh Sargsyan and Michel Aoun had a meeting in Yerevan.

“The interstate relations between our countries have a history of just 25 years, but the friendship between our peoples is centuries-long,” President Sargsyan said as he welcomed his Lebanese counterpart at the Presidential Palace.

“The Armenian community has played a great role in the reinforcement of friendship between our peoples. We are grateful for the people and authorities of Lebanon for the careful attitude towards our compatriots,” the Armenian President said.

President Sargsyan also expressed gratitude to the Lebanese authorities, including the Parliament, for acknowledging the fact of the Armenian Genocide.

Mr. Aoun said, in turn, that “the visit aims to further strengthen the ties between Armenia and Lebanon.

“We hope relations between the two countries will further expand and deepen. There are many areas in which we can work for the benefit of our two countries,” Michel Aoun said.