Armenia to ratify new EU deal by the end of April – President

President Serzh Sargsyan received today Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

Noting that 2017 and 2018 were productive from the perspective of development of relations between Armenia and the EU, President Sargsyan said that “Armenia is resolute to keep developing the relations at the same pace and realize the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as soon as possible.

The President noted that Armenia will probably ratify the Agreement by the end of April, which will allow to temporarily implement it before the process of ratification by all EU member states is completed.

Serzh Sargsyan hailed the fact that Estonia, the country Toivo Klaar comes from, has already ratified the Agreement and voiced hope that other EU member states would do that in the foreseeable future.

The EU representatives said, in turn, that ratification takes a long time in some member states, which, he noted, does not prevent Armenia and EU from moving towards temporary implementation of CEPA. He noted that Armenia is a good example of how a member of the Eurasian Economic Union can well cooperate with the European Union.

The interlocutors exchanged views on negotiations on the Karabakh conflict settlement process. Toivo Klaar reaffirmed the EU support for the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and their proposals.