Armenia to ratify new EU deal by the end of April – President

16:31, 23 Feb 2018
Off

President Serzh Sargsyan received today Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

Noting that 2017 and 2018 were productive from the perspective of development of relations between Armenia and the EU, President Sargsyan said that “Armenia is resolute to keep developing the relations at the same pace and realize the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as soon as possible.

The President noted that Armenia will probably ratify the Agreement by the end of April, which will allow to temporarily implement it before the process of ratification by all EU member states is completed.

Serzh Sargsyan hailed the fact that Estonia, the country Toivo Klaar comes from, has already ratified the Agreement and voiced hope that other EU member states would do that in the foreseeable future.

The EU representatives said, in turn, that ratification takes a long time in some member states, which, he noted, does not prevent Armenia and EU from moving towards temporary implementation of CEPA. He noted that Armenia is a good example of how a member of the Eurasian Economic Union can well cooperate with the European Union.

The interlocutors exchanged views on negotiations on the Karabakh conflict settlement process. Toivo Klaar reaffirmed the EU support for the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and their proposals.

Comments

Recent News

Yerevan to host 9th Armenian Composers’ Art Festival

17:45, 23 Feb 2018

Arsenal drawn against AC Milan in Europa League last 16

16:55, 23 Feb 2018

Aurora goes global

16:02, 23 Feb 2018

EU reaffirms support for OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' activity

15:17, 23 Feb 2018

Supreme Spiritual Council calls for elections of Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople

14:31, 23 Feb 2018

Turkey summons Dutch charge d'affaires over Armenian Genocide vote

13:25, 23 Feb 2018

Alina Zagitova gives Russia first Pyeongchang gold

12:09, 23 Feb 2018

Eurovision 2018: Armenia reveals the last five finalists of national selection

11:16, 23 Feb 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Why can't Ozil and I play in same Arsenal team?

11:08, 23 Feb 2018

Police officer dies in clashes before Athletic Bilbao v Spartak Moscow

10:50, 23 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Yerevan to host 9th Armenian Composers’ Art Festival

Arsenal drawn against AC Milan in Europa League last 16

Aurora goes global

EU reaffirms support for OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' activity

Supreme Spiritual Council calls for elections of Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia