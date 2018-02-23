Arsenal drawn against AC Milan in Europa League last 16

16:55, 23 Feb 2018
Arsenal have been drawn to face Italian side AC Milan in the Europa League round of 16.

The Gunners suffered the embarrassment of losing 2-1 at home to Swedish side Ostersund in the second leg of their first knockout round match on Thursday night, but progressed 4-2 on aggregate.

They will now take on Milan, a team with great continental pedigree.

Milan have won the European Cup and Champions League seven times but have struggled in recent years, and are currently seventh in Serie A.

Full draw

Lazio vs. Dynamo Kiev

RB Leipzig vs. Zenit St Petersburg

Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

CSKA Moscow vs. Lyon

Marseille vs. Athletic Bilbao

Sporting CP vs. Viktoria Plzen

Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Salzburg

AC Milan vs. Arsenal

