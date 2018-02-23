Eurovision 2018: Armenia reveals the last five finalists of national selection

Armenia has chosen the last five participants of Depi Evratesil, its national selection for the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.

Ten more artists competed for remaining five places in the final. The qualifiers of the second semifinal are: Kamil Show – Puerto Rico, Amaliya Margaryan – Waiting For The Sun, Sevak Khanagyan – Qami, Mariam – Fade and Asmik Shiroyan – You & I.

Armenia picked another five finalists earlier this week. On Sunday, the 25th of February, Armenia will find its winner of their national selection Depi Evratesil.