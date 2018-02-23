Police officer dies in clashes before Athletic Bilbao v Spartak Moscow

10:50, 23 Feb 2018
A police officer has died during clashes between fans before Athletic Bilbao’s home Europa League match against Spartak Moscow at San Mames, the BBC reports.

The officer from the Ertzaintza – the Basque Country’s police force – reportedly suffered a heart attack.

More than 500 officers were deployed for the fixture and reports say at least five arrests were made.

“Our condolences to colleagues, friends and relatives of the Ertzaina deceased in act of service,” Bilbao police said.

After the game, the La Liga club tweeted: “Our heartfelt condolences to the family and companions of the deceased officer today.

“The Athletic Club shows its strongest rejection of the violence generated around football.”

Videos of the violent clashes showed supporters firing fireworks at each other on the streets.

European football’s governing body Uefa said it “strongly condemned the violent clashes”.

