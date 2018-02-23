Turkey angered by Netherlands’ recognition of Armenian Genocide

10:11, 23 Feb 2018
Turkey on Feb. 22 condemned the Dutch parliament’s motion recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

“We strongly condemn the decision of the Netherlands’ House of Representatives today to recognize the 1915 events as ‘genocide,’” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement

Describing the Dutch parliament’s decision as “baseless,” the ministry said the decision has no place in either history or justice. “Therefore, it has no legal binding or validity,” it added.

“Turkey’s position regarding 1915 events is based on historical facts and principle of law,” it said further.

Dutch MPs Thursday overwhelmingly voted in favor of two motions reaffirming their recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The first motion proposes “that parliament in no uncertain terms speak about the Armenian genocide.

The second motion asks the cabinet to send a representative to Yerevan on April 24 for the commemoration of the Armenian genocide and then once every five years.

 

