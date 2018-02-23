Turkey summons Dutch charge d’affaires over Armenian Genocide vote

Turkey summoned the Dutch charge d’affaires Friday, a day after lawmakers in the Netherlands voted to reaffirm its recognition of the Armenian Genocide, AFP reported.

The Dutch diplomat was called to the foreign ministry in Ankara and Turkey “condemned” the parliament’s decision, a foreign ministry official told AFP, asking to remain anonymous.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry earlier issued a statement condemning the Dutch Parliament vote.

Dutch MPs Thursday overwhelmingly voted in favor of two motions reaffirming their recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The first motion proposes “that parliament in no uncertain terms speak about the Armenian genocide.

The second motion asks the cabinet to send a representative to Yerevan on April 24 for the commemoration of the Armenian genocide and then once every five years.