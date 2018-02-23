Yerevan to host 9th Armenian Composers’ Art Festival

17:45, 23 Feb 2018
From March 5 to 9 Yerevan will host the 9th Armenian Composers’ Art Festival. This year’s event will be dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the composer, teacher, People’s Artist of the USSR Grigor Yeghiazaryan.

Grigor Yeghiazaryan is one of the founders of the contemporary Armenian composing school. Alexander Ajemyan, Emin Aristakesyan, Grigor Hakhinyan, Edgar Hovhannisyan, Geghuni Chitchian, Martun Israyelyan and many other composers are among his students.

Grigor Yeghiazaryan composed music mainly in symphonic and ballet genres, wrote symphonic poems, symphonies, ballets, romances, music for theater and cinema.

Since its foundation the Armenian Composers’ Art Festival has been held under the high patronage of the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan. The organizer of the festival is the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and is held under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Culture.

The Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Sergey Smbatyan emphasized the importance of the Armenian Composers’ Art Festival.

“Some people always say that the compositions by contemporary composers are not performed, but the Armenian Composers’ Art Festival states just the opposite. The festival has very important mission and purpose. We must preserve our national culture, and the society must also see our heroes, those who create our contemporary music,” Sergey Smbatyan noted.

Five concerts will be held within the framework of Grigor Yeghiazaryan-Fest. Compositions by Grigor Yeghiazaryan, by his students and contemporary Armenian composers will be performed.

