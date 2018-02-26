Artsakh’s commends Dutch Parliament vote on Armenian Genocide

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry has commended the Netherlands’ vote on Armenian Genocide motion.

“We highly appreciate the decision of the Parliament of the Netherlands, by which the country’s legislative body confirms its position on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide of 1915,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“This step is another voice in support of the international community’s efforts to fight against impunity and to prevent such crimes in the future,” the statement reads.

Dutch MPs Thursday overwhelmingly voted in favor of two motions reaffirming their recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The first motion proposes “that parliament in no uncertain terms speak about the Armenian genocide.

The second motion asks the cabinet to send a representative to Yerevan on April 24 for the commemoration of the Armenian genocide and then once every five years.