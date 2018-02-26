Four people killed in Leicester explosion

Photo: PA

Four people have died in an explosion at a shop in Leicester, the BBC reports.

Residents said they heard “a big thud, like an earthquake” at the time of the blast in Hinckley Road at about 19:00 GMT on Sunday.

Four other people remain in hospital, one with serious injuries, the force said.

Supt Shane O’Neill said police believe there may be more people unaccounted for and rescue efforts were continuing on Monday.

At this stage the explosion is not being linked to terrorism, he added.