Putin orders ‘humanitarian corridor’ in Syria’s eastern Ghouta

18:23, 26 Feb 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the implementation of a daily ceasefire in Syria’s eastern Ghouta, starting Tuesday, and the creation of a “humanitarian corridor” via which civilians can leave, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said at a meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sputnik reported.

The Minister said the ceasefire would run from 09:00 until 14:00 local time daily. He said details on the location of the corridor would be released soon.

“A humanitarian corridor will be opened to evacuate civilians. Location will be prepared and announced shortly,” he said.

Russia a;so  proposes to establish humanitarian corridors in Syria’s At-Tanf area where the Rukban refugee camp is located, Shoigu said.

“We propose to establish similar humanitarian corridors, humanitarian pauses in the At-Tanf and Rukban, so that the civilians can freely return to their homes and begin to restore peaceful life,” Shoigu said.

