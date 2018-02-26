Sevak Khanagyan to represent Armenia at Eurovision 2018

Sevak Khanaghyan will represent Armenia at Eurovision 2018 Song Contest in Lisbon with the song Qami (Wind)

The winner Sevak Khanagyan was decided by a combination of international experts jury and public votes. Sevak got the maximum 12 points from both the expert jury and the televote for his song Qami, written by Sevak Khanagyan, Anna Danielyan and Viktorya Maloyan.

The following artists participated in the contest: Sevak Khanagyan – Qami, Gevorg Harutyunyan – Stand Up Lusine Mardanyan – If You Don’t Walk Me Home Mger Armenia – Forever Nemra – I’m A Liar Robert Koloyan – Get Away With Us Kamil Show – Puerto Rico Amaliya Margaryan – Waiting For The Sun Sevak Khanagyan – Qami Mariam – Fade Asmik Shiroyan – You & I.