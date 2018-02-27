11-year-old student publishes book on Bitcoin

“The whole book, in the simplest terms, is very easy to read and simple to understand.”

“Anyone can learn about cryptocurrencies if they’re willing to spend 70 to 80 hours researching every source until they find a couple sources that make sense,” said Andrew.

The son of a tech investor, Courey loves math, enjoys tinkering with mobile apps and frequently comes up with business ideas.

The idea came last year, when he was looking for investment opportunities as part of an ambitious plan to earn $20 million by the age of 14, which would enable him to drop out of school, according to an agreement with his parents.

Courey came across Bitcoin and began reading stories and watching YouTube videos about miners and early investors who had made a lot of money from the digital currency.

The book includes chapters on the history of Bitcoin, Bitcoin wallets, rival electronic currencies like Ethereum and ICOs.

It took Courey about three months to research, write and, with the help of his parents, edit the book. The e-book sells for $2.99, and the paper copy costs $9.99.