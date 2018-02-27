Innovative Center for Microbiological Biotechnologies and Bio-fuel opens at Yerevan State University

16:29, 27 Feb 2018


The Innovative Center for Microbiological Biotechnologies and Bio-fuel was officially opened today at Yerevan State University’s Faculty of Biology.

The creation of the center started in December 2015, when the Innovative Biotechnology and Bioenergy Innovation Center grant project was launched within the Innovation Competitiveness Foundation (CIF) grant program provided by the World Bank and the Government of Armenia, co-funded by the Education Improvement Program.

In his opening remarks Dean of YSU Faculty of Biology Emil Gevorgyan described the center as “vital” at no good times for natural sciences.

“Fortunately, this center has been opened thanks to our young scientist, and I am sure that young professionals will have more significant results in their hard work, which will contribute to the development of our faculty,” he said.

YSU Rector Aram Simonyan mentioned in his speech that the opening of this center is a result of the ongoing development policy of YSU: “One of our goals is to set up excellence centers and accumulate the best human resources, best equipment, best technologies and best practices in these centers. The most important fact is that young people gather around such centers. These centers are the solution to their scientific interests, which is crucial for today’s difficult conditions.”

Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia Levon Mkrtchyan said that it is very important to implement such programs, which provide the necessary arsenal for the innovation in Armenia: “I would like to thank our university, which has played a crucial role in this program. This is a very important project for us because it enables to open horizons for the younger generation.”

The center is furnished with modern equipment (an unstable booth, a super cold temperature refrigerator, a stereoscopic microscope, gas and liquid chromatographs, etc.) and a lifecycle management system.

