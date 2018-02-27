Iran ready to supply more gas to Armenia

15:29, 27 Feb 2018
Iran is ready to increase the volume of gas supplied to Armenia, Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said in Yerevan during the 15th joint economic commission meeting between Iran and Armenia.

Asked whether the gas price could be lower than that offered by Russia, he said Iran’s Petroleum Ministry and Armenia’s Ministry of Energy will soon hold talks on the issue.

The Minister believes there are huge perspectives for the development of cooperation between the two countries not only in the energy sector, but also agriculture, tax and road communication, mining, etc.

According to him, the free economic zones, construction of the Iran Armenia 3rd third high-voltage power transmission line and the Meghri HPP will come to contribute to the development of trade between the two countries.

The 15th session of the Armenian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission took place at Ani Plaza Hotel

“We hope the negotiation between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will produce good results in the future. I’m confident that Armenia’s role and the friendly ties between our two countries will contribute to the development of relations with EAEU,” Reza Ardakanian stressed.

Armenia’s Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan said he sees no obstacle for the development of cooperation between the two countries.

“To eliminate any obstacles, we opened the Meghri free economic zone on the territory of Armenia. There is also the Aras free economic zone operating on the Iranian territory. I’m confident the cooperation between these two zones will help overcome any legislative differences,” the Minister said.

