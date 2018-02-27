Saint Vartan Armenian Cathedral in the middle of New York concrete jungle

10:50, 27 Feb 2018
Off

Nestled within the heart of New York City is a church that looks better fitted for the verdant mountainsides of Armenia than the concrete jungle. Even at 120 feet high, it’s still dwarfed by some of Manhattan’s iconic skyscrapers, the Atlas Obscura writes.

“Step into the courtyard and head inside, and you’ll feel as though you’ve left the city behind and entered a different world. The cathedral looks like it could be a 1,000-year-old church in some quaint Armenian village. In reality, it’s just 20th-century replica of Armenia’s Saint Hripsime Church, which was built in 681 AD.

“If you wander around the building, you’ll find the date 1966 carved in a block protruding from the building. Above it is the same date in Armenian numerals “ՌՆԺԵ.” The huge stone building has a dome covered in shimmering gold leaf, which is a flashy addition unlike anything found in the cathedral it’s modeled after. There are also beautiful stained glass windows and murals adorning the interior.

“The cathedral also boasts two features that are unique to Armenian architecture. It uses double-intersecting arches throughout the interior space, which eliminate the need for the columns so familiar in most other large churches. It also has a gilded pyramidal dome reaching 120 feet above the street, which is supported by the drum below it, which is further supported by the aforementioned intersecting arches.

“Above the main entrance is a large relief of Saint Vartan, the patron saint of the cathedral, who fought the Persian invaders who attempted to force Christian Armenians to become Zoroastrians. The saint lost the battles, but won the war, as the Persians realized that the Armenians were too stubborn to convert.”

Comments

Recent News

11-year-old student publishes book on Bitcoin

11:07, 27 Feb 2018

ANCA Welcomes Australia’s NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to Washington, DC

10:41, 27 Feb 2018

Armenia’s Taron Avia suspends scheduled flights

10:11, 27 Feb 2018

Artsakh's commends Dutch Parliament vote on Armenian Genocide

21:16, 26 Feb 2018

Putin orders 'humanitarian corridor' in Syria's eastern Ghouta

18:23, 26 Feb 2018

The crime that should be called by its right name: 30 years after Sumgait massacres

17:40, 26 Feb 2018

ECHR President praises work by Armenian Ombudsman's Office

16:35, 26 Feb 2018

Church of the Holy Sepulchre to remain closed until demands are met: Armenian Patriarchate

15:57, 26 Feb 2018

Four people killed in Leicester explosion

14:34, 26 Feb 2018

Dutch MPs branded ‘traitors’ by Turkish newspaper after Armenian Genocide vote

13:48, 26 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

11-year-old student publishes book on Bitcoin

ANCA Welcomes Australia’s NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to Washington, DC

Armenia’s Taron Avia suspends scheduled flights

Artsakh's commends Dutch Parliament vote on Armenian Genocide

Putin orders 'humanitarian corridor' in Syria's eastern Ghouta

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia