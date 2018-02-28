30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement marked in Beirut

10:43, 28 Feb 2018
On February 24, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the Middle East Garo Kebabjian participated in the ceremony of opening the exhibition of photographer Zohrab Margaryan’s photos reflecting the Artsakh chronicle. The event, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Movement, took place in the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to the Lebanese Republic.

In his speech, Garo Kebabjian noted the importance of strengthening the Artsakh-Armenia-Diaspora trinity through the consolidation of the potential of Armenians worldwide for preserving the Armenian identity, as well as the strengthening and prosperity of the two Armenian states. Then, the Permanent Representative of Artsakh handed Zohrab Margaryan the thank-you letter of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh and the Karabakh Movement anniversary memorial medal, appreciating the contribution of the prominent photographer to raising the awareness of Artsakh abroad.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom Armen Sargsyan, as well as representatives of the Armenian community and the clergy of Lebanon participated in the event.

The exhibition was organized jointly by the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to the Middle East and the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia to Lebanon.

