ANCA engages U.S. Treasury Secretary on U.S.-Armenia Tax Treaty

09:44, 28 Feb 2018
Off

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, during a World Affairs Council event in Los Angeles this past Monday, had a constructive exchange with ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian about the mutual benefits of a U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty.

In response to Hamparian’s question, Secretary Mnuchin explained that the purpose of such accords would be to “make sure that there is no double tax for trade and investment.” He added, “we want to make sure other countries tax our companies fairly when they’re doing business there, and visa-versa.” During recent Congressional testimony, the Secretary committed to devoting Treasury Department resources to pursuing a Tax Treaty with the Republic of Armenia.

“I am pleased that ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian and I had a chance to share the advantages of a new U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty with Secretary Mnuchin,” remarked ANCA National Board member Aida Dimejian. “It is crystal clear that Secretary Mnuchin understands the benefits of treating companies fairly with respect to taxation – whether they are conducting business from the United States into Armenia or the other way around,” Dimejian added.

“The ANCA is eager to see concrete progress on a Double Tax Treaty coming out of the much-awaited meeting this March 19th in Washington, DC of the U.S.-Armenia Trade and Investment Framework Agreement council,” noted Dimejian.  “As soon as the terms have been agreed upon – very likely based upon the current U.S. model treaty – and a final accord signed, we look forward to engaging with members of the U.S. Senate, in particular those serving on the Foreign Relations Committee, who are charged, under our Constitution, with ratifying all American treaties.”

Earlier this month, Secretary Mnuchin testified before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee and agreed – in response to direct questioning by Representative Brad Sherman (D-CA) – to commit Treasury Department officials to pursue a new U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty, a long-overdue bilateral accord that will remove barriers to the growth of U.S.-Armenia economic relations.

Rep. Sherman was joined by Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) in collecting the Congressional signatures of their House colleagues on a letter to Secretary Mnuchin in support of the Tax Treaty. He referenced the legislators in his question to the Secretary, asking whether, in response to their calls to action, the Treasury Department would dedicate 28 hours (the number of Congressional signatures collected at that time) to negotiating this agreement. Secretary Mnuchin replied in the affirmative, noting: “Yes, I can commit the 28 hours.”

Comments

Recent News

30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement marked in Beirut

10:43, 28 Feb 2018

Masterminds of Sumgait pogroms were not duly punished, Armenian FM tells the UN

10:24, 28 Feb 2018

Berlin hosts event dedicated to 30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement

10:09, 28 Feb 2018

Armenian FM outlines the reasons behind Azerbaijan's "Khojaly campaign"

18:47, 27 Feb 2018

Innovative Center for Microbiological Biotechnologies and Bio-fuel opens at Yerevan State University

16:29, 27 Feb 2018

Iran ready to supply more gas to Armenia

15:29, 27 Feb 2018

Al-Monitor: Turkish genealogy database fascinates, frightens Turks

14:51, 27 Feb 2018

Armenian Genocide survivor Arslan Seraydarian marks 100th birthday

14:40, 27 Feb 2018

Armenian-Americans protest outside Azerbaijani Mission to the UN in New York

13:58, 27 Feb 2018

Iran energy minister in Armenia to boost bilateral ties

12:22, 27 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement marked in Beirut

Masterminds of Sumgait pogroms were not duly punished, Armenian FM tells the UN

Berlin hosts event dedicated to 30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement

Armenian FM outlines the reasons behind Azerbaijan's "Khojaly campaign"

Innovative Center for Microbiological Biotechnologies and Bio-fuel opens at Yerevan State University

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia