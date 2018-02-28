Berlin hosts event dedicated to 30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement

10:09, 28 Feb 2018
On February 24, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the Federal Republic of Germany Harutyun Grigoryan delivered a speech at an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Liberation Movement in Berlin. Representatives of the Armenian community of Germany participated in the event.

In his speech, the Permanent Representative of Artsakh touched upon the history of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh, as well as the legal aspects of the Karabakh Movement.

Then, Harutyun Grigoryan answered the participants’ questions related to the position of the Republic of Artsakh on the conflict settlement, as well as the social-economic situation and political developments in Artsakh.

 

