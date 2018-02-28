Brussels Airlines considers re-launching flights to Yerevan

15:58, 28 Feb 2018
The Belgian Brussels Airlines considers re-launching flights to Armenia’s capital Yerevan. The issue was discussed during a meeting in Yerevan between Chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia Sergey Avetisyan and Brussels Airlines Vice-President Herman Carpentier.

Mr. Carpentier said the company is seriously considering the possibility of operating the route, especially considering that the positive developments in Armenia over the past years and the pace of passenger growth can positively affect the efficiency of the route linking Armenia to Central Europe.

Sergey Avetisyan expressed willingness to offer every support to the air company, noting that there is a proper legal framework in place for organizing flights between Armenia and Belgium. He noted that the signing of the EU- Armenia Common Aviation Area Agreement will further contribute to the expansion of the network of routes.

