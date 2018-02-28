Dietmar Hamann believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan could become a top Premier League player

The Liverpool FC legend believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan could become a highly-coveted player at Arsenal, The Sports Review reported.

Dietmar Hamann believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan could become a top Premier League player if Arsene Wenger is able to get the best out of the Arsenal signing.

Mkhitaryan made an impressive start to his Arsenal career with three assists in a resounding 5-1 win against Everton in his home debut at The Emirates last month.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Hamann explained why he is such a big fan of Mkhitaryan ahead of Arsenal’s home clash against Manchester City at The Emirates on Thursday night.

“I think the one I would take is probably a player that has just arrived at the club in Mkhitaryan,” Hamann told TAG Heuer.

“I think he’s a very capable player and for one reason or another it hasn’t worked out at Manchester United but I think they’ve got a top player.

“And if Wenger gets the best out of him, I think you see a player who a lot of other teams would want in 6-18 months’ time because he is a provider, he’s a goal scorer and I think all-round he is probably the complete offensive midfielder for me.

“I think in Mkhitaryan if he gets him going then people will be surprised how good he is.

 

