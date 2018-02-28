Filmmaker Albert Mkrtchyan passed away aged 81

13:13, 28 Feb 2018
Off

Decorated Armenian filmmaker, script writer, actor, People’s Artist of Armenia Albert Mkrtchyan passed away this morning at the age of 81 after a long illness. A spokesperson for Mher Mkrtchyan Theater confirmed the news to Public Radio of Armenia.

Albert Mkrtchyan wrote and directed many famous Armenian films, including “The Song of the Old Days” (1982) and the “Tango of Our Childhood” (1985). The setting of most of Mkrtchyan’s films is his native town of Gyumri.

“Merry Bus,” a picture released in 2000, portrays life in the town following the devastating earthquake of 1988, while “Dawn on a Sad Street,” released eight years later, is set in Gyumri of the 1990s, at the height of the Karabakh conflict. The director also heads the Mher Mkrtchyan Theater in Yerevan, founded by Frunzik in 1986.

Comments

Recent News

Armenian parliament adopts statement on 30th anniversary of Sumgait pogroms

19:44, 28 Feb 2018

Russia's Olympic membership restored

17:50, 28 Feb 2018

Theresa May: UK cannot agree to EU Brexit draft

17:33, 28 Feb 2018

LIVE: European Parliament hosts conference on 30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement

17:14, 28 Feb 2018

Brussels Airlines considers re-launching flights to Yerevan

15:58, 28 Feb 2018

Artsakh National Assembly adopts statement on 30th anniversary of Sumgait pogroms

14:27, 28 Feb 2018

Dietmar Hamann believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan could become a top Premier League player

13:20, 28 Feb 2018

Victims of Sumgait pogroms remembered in Stepanakert

12:40, 28 Feb 2018

Church of the Holy Sepulchre reopens as three-day protest ends

11:54, 28 Feb 2018

30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement marked in Beirut

10:43, 28 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian parliament adopts statement on 30th anniversary of Sumgait pogroms

Russia's Olympic membership restored

Theresa May: UK cannot agree to EU Brexit draft

LIVE: European Parliament hosts conference on 30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement

Brussels Airlines considers re-launching flights to Yerevan

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia