Russia’s Olympic membership restored

Russia’s Olympic membership has been “fully restored” following its suspension from Pyeongchang 2018, the country’s Olympic Committee (ROC) says, Sputnik reported.

“The Russian Olympic Committee has had its rights fully restored. It’s a decision of the highest importance for us,” said Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee, in comments broadcast on state TV.

Russia was banned from February’s Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over state-sponsored doping.

Before Sunday’s closing ceremony in South Korea, the IOC had said the ban would be lifted, so long as there were no more anti-doping violations.

Russian athletes were allowed to participate in the Olympics in Pyeongchang as the “Olympic athletes from Russia” (OAR) and acted under the Olympic flag.