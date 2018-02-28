Russia’s Olympic membership restored

17:50, 28 Feb 2018
Off

Russia’s Olympic membership has been “fully restored” following its suspension from Pyeongchang 2018, the country’s Olympic Committee (ROC) says, Sputnik reported.

“The Russian Olympic Committee has had its rights fully restored. It’s a decision of the highest importance for us,” said Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee, in comments broadcast on state TV.

Russia was banned from February’s Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over state-sponsored doping.

Before Sunday’s closing ceremony in South Korea, the IOC had said the ban would be lifted, so long as there were no more anti-doping violations.

Russian athletes were allowed to participate in the Olympics in Pyeongchang as the “Olympic athletes from Russia” (OAR) and acted under the Olympic flag.

Comments

Recent News

Armenian parliament adopts statement on 30th anniversary of Sumgait pogroms

19:44, 28 Feb 2018

Theresa May: UK cannot agree to EU Brexit draft

17:33, 28 Feb 2018

LIVE: European Parliament hosts conference on 30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement

17:14, 28 Feb 2018

Brussels Airlines considers re-launching flights to Yerevan

15:58, 28 Feb 2018

Artsakh National Assembly adopts statement on 30th anniversary of Sumgait pogroms

14:27, 28 Feb 2018

Dietmar Hamann believes Henrikh Mkhitaryan could become a top Premier League player

13:20, 28 Feb 2018

Filmmaker Albert Mkrtchyan passed away aged 81

13:13, 28 Feb 2018

Victims of Sumgait pogroms remembered in Stepanakert

12:40, 28 Feb 2018

Church of the Holy Sepulchre reopens as three-day protest ends

11:54, 28 Feb 2018

30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement marked in Beirut

10:43, 28 Feb 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian parliament adopts statement on 30th anniversary of Sumgait pogroms

Theresa May: UK cannot agree to EU Brexit draft

LIVE: European Parliament hosts conference on 30th anniversary of Karabakh Movement

Brussels Airlines considers re-launching flights to Yerevan

Artsakh National Assembly adopts statement on 30th anniversary of Sumgait pogroms

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia