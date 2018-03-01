30th anniversary of Armenian pogroms in Sumgait commemorated in Beirut

On February 25, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the Middle East Garo Kebabjian participated in the commemoration ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Armenian pogroms in Sumgait, held in the St. Nishan Church in Beirut.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Lebanese Republic Samvel Mkrtchyan and representatives of the Armenian community and the clergy of Lebanon were present at the event.

Then, the participants laid wreaths to the cross-stone monument of the Church to commemorate the victims of the Sumgait pogroms.