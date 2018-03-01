Armen Ashotyan urges European colleagues to precisely assess Azeri violence

Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign relations Armen Ashotyan has sent out the statement on the 30th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms to the Armenian Parliament on the Vice-Presidents of the European Parliament, the President and members of the Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee, members of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly Bureau, members of the Armenia-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Commission.

Armen Ashotyan voiced hope that the violations committed by Azerbaijan, the killings and deportations would receive a targeted and unambiguous assessment especially in the European Parliament, thus contributing to the prevention of violation of humanitarian law and ensuring stability and security in the region.

In this context he referred to the European Parliament’s resolutions on Nagorno Karabakh, focusing on the ones adopted in 1988 and 1992, which come reiterate the importance of the Nagorno Karaabakh people’s right to self-determination.