Armen Ashotyan urges European colleagues to precisely assess Azeri violence

18:26, 01 Mar 2018
Off

Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign relations Armen Ashotyan has sent out the statement on the 30th anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms to the Armenian Parliament on the Vice-Presidents of the European Parliament, the President and members of the Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee, members of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly Bureau, members of the Armenia-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Commission.

Armen Ashotyan voiced hope that the violations committed by Azerbaijan, the killings and deportations would receive a targeted and unambiguous assessment especially in the European Parliament, thus contributing to the prevention of violation of humanitarian law and ensuring stability and security in the region.

In this context he referred to the European Parliament’s resolutions on Nagorno Karabakh, focusing on the ones adopted in 1988 and 1992, which come reiterate the importance of the Nagorno Karaabakh people’s right to self-determination.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia will not let anyone use the practice of preconditions - President

19:05, 01 Mar 2018

Ankara not ready to normalize relations with Yerevan, Armenia's FM says

18:57, 01 Mar 2018

Pope Francis appoints Mons. José Avelino Bettencourt as Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia

18:50, 01 Mar 2018

Putin presents new-generation 'invincible' weaponry

18:04, 01 Mar 2018

Armenia declares Turkey protocols void

16:58, 01 Mar 2018

Tigran Mansurian's Requiem to be performed in Riga today

15:50, 01 Mar 2018

Georgia's Prime Minister to visit Armenia March 2

15:30, 01 Mar 2018

Egypt MPs urge Parliament to recognize Armenian Genocide

14:52, 01 Mar 2018

U.S. Embassy in Armenia issues statement on Visa Fraud Case

12:36, 01 Mar 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vow to "fight" for Arsene Wenger

11:13, 01 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia will not let anyone use the practice of preconditions - President

Ankara not ready to normalize relations with Yerevan, Armenia's FM says

Pope Francis appoints Mons. José Avelino Bettencourt as Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia

Putin presents new-generation 'invincible' weaponry

Armenia declares Turkey protocols void

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia