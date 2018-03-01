Georgia’s Prime Minister to visit Armenia March 2

On March 2, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will arrive in Armenia on official visit. Within the framework of his visit, Giorgi Kvirikashvili shall meet with the President and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Prime Ministers Karen Karapetyan and Giorgi Kvirikashvili will hold private talks in the Office of Government, followed by the two delegations’ expanded meeting. At the end of the talks, the Prime Ministers will make statements summarizing the results of their talks.

The Prime Minister of Georgia will call at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. Giorgi Kvirikashvili will also be hosted at the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.