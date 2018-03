Pope Francis has appointed S.E. Mons. José Avelino Bettencourt, Titular Archbishop of Novigrad as Apostolic Nuncio to Armenia, Vatican’s Press Service reports.

José Avelino Bettencourt (born Velas, Açores, Portugal on 23 May 1942) is a Portuguese-Canadian Roman Catholic priest, chaplain of His Holiness since 2003 and head of Protocol of Secretariat of State of the Holy See since 2012.