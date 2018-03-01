Putin presents new-generation ‘invincible’ weaponry

Russia has developed a new array of nuclear weapons that are invincible, according to President Vladimir Putin, the BBC reported.

Mr Putin made the revelation as he laid out his key policies for a fourth presidential term, ahead of an election he is expected to win in 17 days’ time.

The weapons he showcased included a cruise missile that he said can “reach anywhere in the world”.

Using video presentations, he said the missile could not be stopped by the US shield in Europe and Asia.

It was “a low-flying, difficult-to-spot cruise missile with a nuclear payload with a practically unlimited range and an unpredictable flight path, which can bypass lines of interception and is invincible in the face of all existing and future systems of both missile defense and air defense”.

Another weapon he discussed was a submarine launched, long-range missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.

During the two-hour televised speech to a joint sitting of both houses of parliament, he encouraged Russians to suggest names for the two systems. He argued that Russia had reacted after years of pleading with the US not to break away from anti-missile treaties.