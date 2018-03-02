Armenian President receives Georgian PM

Today, President Serzh Sargsyan received Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili who has arrived in Armenia on official visit.

The Armenian President and the Prime Minister of Georgia discussed issues related to the strengthening of bilateral relations and the development of multifaceted cooperation between Armenia and Georgia.

Welcoming the guest, President Sargsyan stressed that Armenia is always glad to host delegations from friendly Georgia.

The President said it is a pleasure to see the atmosphere of mutual trust inherent in Armenian-Georgian high-level meetings, which seek to strengthen friendship and deal with the existing problems.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I am confident that meetings like this can help bolster the trade turnover, as well as our cooperation in the economic, cultural and all other spheres. The results are obvious and tangible, and that is extremely important.

I am confident that your visit will allow us to upgrade to a qualitatively new and higher level the ongoing cooperation between our countries and strengthen bilateral relations.

This year we will hold a number of major events in Armenia, and I would single out the Francophonie Summit, which I hope Georgia will attend at a high level. Welcome to Armenia,” President Sargsyan said.

Thankful for the reception, Giorgi Kvirikashvili said he was glad to be in neighboring and friendly Armenia. The Georgian PM noted with satisfaction that 2017 was marked by a series of reciprocated high-level visits. According to the Georgian Prime Minister, RA President’s visit as followed by the Prime Minister’s trip to Georgia last year and his return visit to Armenia testify to the upward trends in Armenian-Georgian relations.

“Dear Mr. President, we discussed with your Prime Minister issues related to economic relations and further steps to boost cooperation.

As you mentioned, we are in for a jubilee year. This year we will be celebrating the 100th anniversaries of our republics, and I hope that they will be marked at a high level.

You spoke about Armenia’s hosting the Francophonie Summit this year: I am aware that Georgia will attend this event at a high level.

I hope our meetings will be continued and our relations will go strengthening and deepening, fostered by close mutual contacts,” Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said.

After the private meeting at the Presidential Palace, the negotiations continued in the format of a working dinner with the participation of Georgian Prime Minister’s delegation.