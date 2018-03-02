Kanye West supports Armenian American art magnate

22:52, 02 Mar 2018
Kanye West showed a rare glimpse of utter delight after a night of rubbing elbows with one of the most powerful dealers of fine art in the world, The Blast reported.

The Gagosian gallery is owned by famed Armenian American art dealer Larry Gagosian, who was once listed #1 on Forbes’ “Top Ten Art Dealers.”

According to the website, Kanye has leaned into his newly acquired cultural heritage and shown lots of love for the Armenian community since joining the Kardashian family.  He even performed a free concert in the Armenian capital of Yerevan during a 2015 trip with Kim and the Kardashians.

