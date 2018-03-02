Lithuanian’s President congratulates Armenia’s President-elect Sarkissian

President of the Republic of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė congratulated Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian.

She expressed hope that the two Presidents would maintain an active dialogue both on bilateral level and within the framework of Armenia’s relations with the European Union.

The President noted that developing relations based on mutual trust and respect would open up more opportunities for states to work together towards common goals, and for citizens to develop useful business, cultural and social cooperation.

The President wished success, wisdom and patience in this important and responsible work.

The Armenian Parliament voted 90 to 10 today to elect Armen Sarkissian as the country’s next president.