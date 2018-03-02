Lithuanian’s President congratulates Armenia’s President-elect Sarkissian

21:14, 02 Mar 2018
Off

President of the Republic of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė congratulated Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian.

She expressed hope that the two Presidents would maintain an active dialogue both on bilateral level and within the framework of Armenia’s relations with the European Union.

The President noted that developing relations based on mutual trust and respect would open up more opportunities for states to work together towards common goals, and for citizens to develop useful business, cultural and social cooperation.

The President wished success, wisdom and patience in this important and responsible work.

The Armenian Parliament voted 90 to 10 today to elect Armen Sarkissian as the country’s next president.

Comments

Recent News

Kanye West supports Armenian American art magnate

22:52, 02 Mar 2018

President Serzh Sargsyan receives President-elect Armen Sarkissian

20:15, 02 Mar 2018

Armenian President receives Georgian PM

19:17, 02 Mar 2018

U.S. Ambassador Mills unveils plans to expand Yerevan American Corner

18:02, 02 Mar 2018

Putin congratulates Armenia's President-elect Armen Sarkissian

17:57, 02 Mar 2018

Robert Fisk: Ancient ghosts climbed out of century-old graves to reassert their presence in Turkish history

16:48, 02 Mar 2018

Armenian, Georgian PMs talk bilateral economic ties

16:42, 02 Mar 2018

Tigran Hamasyan nominated for ECHO Jazz 2018 award

16:05, 02 Mar 2018

Attackers strike Burkina Faso capital

15:55, 02 Mar 2018

Artsakh's Bako Sahakyan congratulates Armenia's President-elect Armen Sarkissian

15:30, 02 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Kanye West supports Armenian American art magnate

President Serzh Sargsyan receives President-elect Armen Sarkissian

Armenian President receives Georgian PM

U.S. Ambassador Mills unveils plans to expand Yerevan American Corner

Putin congratulates Armenia's President-elect Armen Sarkissian

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia