Armenian lawmakers are electing the country’s fourth president today. The sole candidate for the post is Armen Sarkissian.

Sarkissian has been nominated by the ruling Republican Party and its coalition partner Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun. The second largest faction in the National Assembly – the Tsarukyan bloc has said its will endorse the candidate.

The voting takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 Yerevan time.