Tigran Hamasyan nominated for ECHO Jazz 2018 award

The ECHO Jazz 2018 award nominations have been announced by the German Recording Academy, and among the nominees this year are Nonesuch Records releases from Chris Thile, Brad Mehldau, and Tigran Hamasyan, Nonesuch Records reported.

Tigran Hamasyan has also been nominated in the Piano International category, for his album An Ancient Observer. The album includes ten new compositions, two of which are based on Armenian melodies. Some are through-composed and completely written out, while others are composed with ample space for Hamasyan to improvise.

He cites a wide range of influences—from Baroque dance to hip-hop grooves adapted to piano—and the sounds of his native country of Armenia are present, as always.

Winners will be announced around March 12, and the awards ceremony will take place in Hamburg on May 31.