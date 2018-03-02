Turkish Court overturns decision on expropriation of Armenian St. Giragos Church of Diyarbakir

The Turkish Supreme Administrative Court has overturned the decision on expropriation of the Armenian Saint Giragos Church of Diyarbakir, Ermenihaber.am reported.

After clashes with Kurds in Diyarbakir, on March 21, the Turkish government decided to expropriate part of Diyarbakir’s Sur district where the Armenian St. Giraigos Church, Chaldean Saint Sargis, Assyrian St. Mary and are located.

The Saint Giragos Church Foundation appealed the decision of the Council of Ministers in the Supreme Administrative Court.

The Court has also ruled that the decision of the Government be canceled, referring to the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

During the examination of the case, the court sent a request to the Ministry of Environment and Urban Development of Turkey requesting information on the reasons for the church expropriation, the purpose of further exploitation. However, the ministry did not react to the court’s request