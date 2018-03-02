Wenger defends Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan after loss to Man City

11:04, 02 Mar 2018
Off
Photo: Getty Images

 

Arsene Wenger defended Arsenal’s major January signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan after the loss to  Manchester City, Goal.com reported.

Arsenal lost 3-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side for the second time in five days. Wenger’s men have lost seven games in all competitions in 2018, more than any other Premier League club, Aubameyang seeing a penalty saved by Ederson early in the second half to compound the Gunners’ misery.

Wenger, however, says the pair will come good if given more time to settle in at Arsenal, with his side 10 points behind Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification.

“They need time to adapt,” Wenger told a post-match news conference,

“Every game you lose now you are under pressure. They are players who just joined us, I am sure they will do well.”

Arsenal had made a positive start at a half-empty Emirates Stadium, snowy conditions contributing to a low crowd, before Bernardo Silva curled home a superb strike to give City the lead.

David Silva added a second and the unplayable Leroy Sane rolled in a third as City became the first team to score three away to Arsenal in the first half of a Premier League game.

