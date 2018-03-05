Armenia to host Francophone Days

Ahead of the 17th Francophonie Summit Armenia will hold Francophone Days from March 12 to April 12.

The French Embassy in cooperation with the Embassies of Switzerland and Canada to Armenia, will organize the 2nd festival of Francophone films at Moscow Cinema March 12-18, which will mark the start of the Francophone Days. Nine French films will be screened with Russian and Armenian subtitles.

“We want this month to become a feast for lovers of French language,” Jonathan Lacôte, Ambassador of France to Armenia, told reporters in Yerevan.

The Francophone Days will be closed with Manon opera by Jules Massenet at the National Opera and Ballet Theatre after Alexander Spendiaryan.

17th Francophonie Summit will be held in Armenia October 11-12. French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have already confirmed their participation in the event.