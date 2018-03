Cher was the big star of this year’s Sydney Mardi Gras, an annual LGBT pride parade and festival in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, The Australian reported.

The US pop music icon asked NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian “How are you?” in Armenian when they crossed paths.

Berejiklian’s parents are Armenian, as was Cher’s father. According to the source, the PM and Cher had a 10-minute chat.