Lyon Mayor visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

The Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today, Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte said in a Twitter post.
Très émouvante visite de Georges Képénékian, Maire de Lyon au Mémorial du Génocide. @ArmGenocide100 @GKepenekian @villedelyon pic.twitter.com/yEaRoCH83c
— Jonathan Lacôte (@JonathanLacote) March 5, 2018
“Very moving visit of Georges Képénékian, Mayor of Lyon to the Genocide Memorial,” Mr. Lacôte tweeted.
Georges Képénékian left a note in the guestbook of the Armenian Genocide Memorial Institute and planted a fir tree in the memory Alley.
Comments