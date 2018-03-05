Lyon Mayor visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

The Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today, Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte said in a Twitter post.

“Very moving visit of Georges Képénékian, Mayor of Lyon to the Genocide Memorial,” Mr. Lacôte tweeted.

Georges Képénékian left a note in the guestbook of the Armenian Genocide Memorial Institute and planted a fir tree in the memory Alley.