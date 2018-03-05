Mayor of the French city of Bouc-Bel-Air visits Artsakh

On March 5, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian received the delegation of Bouc-Bel-Air City of France, headed by Mayor Richard Mallié.

Masis Mayilian welcomed the guests and expressed gratitude to Richard Mallié for his principled and consistent stance on the establishment and development of decentralized cooperation with the town of Askeran.

The Foreign Minister of Artsakh noted that the cooperation between the towns of Artsakh and France is one of the important constituents of the policy of the Republic of Artsakh on the development of international relations. In this context, Masis Mayilian stressed the importance of the development of Francophonie in Artsakh.

The Mayor of Bouc-Bel-Air, in turn, expressed readiness to expand the relations between the two peoples. In this context, the sides exchanged views on the practical aspects of cooperation and the implementation of projects of mutual interest.

The Declaration of Friendship between Askeran and Bouc-Bel-Air was signed on November 19, 2014.