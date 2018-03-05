Populists vie for power after Italy vote

17:18, 05 Mar 2018
Photo: Getty Images

 

Italy’s voters have turned to right-wing and populist parties in an election that is set to leave the country with a hung parliament, the BBC reports.

The Eurosceptic, anti-establishment Five Star Movement was the biggest single party with a third of the vote.

But a coalition of the far-right League and ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s party is set to win most seats in the lower house of parliament.

Forming a government could take weeks of negotiation and coalition-building.

Both League leader Matteo Salvini and Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio on Monday spoke of their right to govern the country.

Despite stating the contrary during the run up to the vote, Five Star has now announced it is open for coalition talks with other parties.

Mr Salvini also said in a press conference that he intended to speak to other parties to gain a parliamentary majority.

