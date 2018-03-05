Shape of Water and McDormand rule Oscars

No envelope mix-up, no problem: Hollywood’s biggest night concluded without a hitch at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., making for a predictable night of television.

The 90th annual Academy Awards operated as expected, with the Best Picture statuette going to the Guillermo del Toro-directed fantasy The Shape of Water.

In addition to its big win, The Shape of Water took home the Oscar in three other categories, making it the most awarded movie of the night. With 13 nods, it had more nominations than any other film. The movie tells the story of a mute janitor who falls in love with an aquatic creature kept in the government facility she cleans.

The 90th Academy Awards rewarded a surreal love story, a Chilean drama, the portrayal of a violent cop and more.

The full list of winners is below:

Best Picture: “The Shape of Water” Director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” Actor: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”