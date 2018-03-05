Shape of Water and McDormand rule Oscars

No envelope mix-up, no problem: Hollywood’s biggest night concluded without a hitch at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., making for a predictable night of television.
The 90th annual Academy Awards operated as expected, with the Best Picture statuette going to the Guillermo del Toro-directed fantasy The Shape of Water.
In addition to its big win, The Shape of Water took home the Oscar in three other categories, making it the most awarded movie of the night. With 13 nods, it had more nominations than any other film. The movie tells the story of a mute janitor who falls in love with an aquatic creature kept in the government facility she cleans.
The 90th Academy Awards rewarded a surreal love story, a Chilean drama, the portrayal of a violent cop and more.
The full list of winners is below:
Best Picture: “The Shape of Water”
Director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Actor: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Actress: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Original Screenplay: “Get Out”
Adapted Screenplay: “Call Me by Your Name”
Foreign Language Film: “A Fantastic Woman”
Animated Feature: “Coco”
Visual Effects: “Blade Runner 2049”
Film Editing: “Dunkirk”
Animated Short: “Dear Basketball”
Live Action Short: “The Silent Child”
Documentary Short: “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405”
Score: “The Shape of Water”
Song: “Remember Me” from “Coco”
Production Design: “The Shape of Water”
Cinematography: “Blade Runner 2049”
Costume Design: “Phantom Thread”
Makeup and Hairstyling: “Darkest Hour”
Documentary Feature: “Icarus”
Sound Editing: “Dunkirk”
Sound Mixing: “Dunkirk”
