Three international organizations will develop biotechnology in Armenia

“FMD K & L Europe”, an aftercare beneficiary of the Development Foundation of Armenia, signed a memorandum of understanding with Swiss “Sylex” and “Clinerion” companies to promote biotechnology in Armenia, teh Development Foundation of Armenia informs.

In particular, three companies will cooperate in promoting investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia and investment of the best international practice.

“The advanced technology, professional experience and capacity of our partners inspire confidence that this initiative will create new opportunities for industry development” stated the CEO of “FMD K&L Europe” Mr. Kirit Velani.

“The company’s assessment of foreign investment is best expressed by bringing other foreign companies to Armenia, a good example of which is the trilateral program” mentioned the DFA’s Aftercare team leader Mr. Hayk Mirzoyan.