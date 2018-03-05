U.S. citizen fugitive located in Armenia and extradited to the United States

12:46, 05 Mar 2018
Off

U.S. and Armenian law enforcement authorities and prosecutors coordinated the capture and return of a U.S. citizen fugitive located in Yerevan, Armenia.

United States Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia Richard Mills, Jr., and General Prosecutor Artur Davtyan of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia made the announcement.

The U.S. citizen was arrested by Armenian law enforcement personnel in Yerevan, Armenia, in December 2017 based on an Interpol Red Notice. The individual was previously charged in the United States for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor.  While under supervised release pending trial, the subject fled the United States, initiating an international fugitive investigation.

U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service agents assigned to the Criminal Investigative Liaison Branch in Washington, DC, and the Assistant Regional Security Officer-Investigator at the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan coordinated with Armenian law enforcement authorities who promptly located and arrested the fugitive.  The General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia, the U.S. Department of Justice Office of International Affairs, the U.S. Marshals Service International Investigations Branch, and the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan coordinated closely on the extradition process.

“International fugitives can present serious risks to public safety,” said U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills, Jr.  “We appreciate the close cooperation of the Armenian General Prosecutor’s Office and Armenian law enforcement personnel in helping to locate, arrest, and extradite the individual so quickly.”

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan stated, “We highly appreciate the cooperation with the U.S. competent authorities having the history for decades and the active role of the U.S. Embassy in Armenia therein.  He also mentioned that, “Such cooperation serves as strong proof that time and distance cannot hinder the fulfillment of the principle of holding a person inevitably liable for the crime committed. Hence, sooner or later any person committed a crime will face justice wherever he is”.

The fugitive will now face the pending charges in a U.S. court.  The accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a U.S. court of law.

Comments

