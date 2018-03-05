Vic Darchinyan to open promotion company in Armenia

Vic Darchinyan, former two-weight world champion, having held the IBF flyweight title from 2004 to 2007, and the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and lineal super-flyweight titles between 2008 and 2010, is preparing to open a promotion company in Armenia to support young professional boxers.

“There is a great potential in Armenia, but we lack relevant conditions,” Vik Darchinyan said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

Vic said the company will promote beginners, not the ones who have already had professional fights.

Speaking of his plans, Vic Darchinyan said he has received an offer from Moscow and is going to fight a Russian boxer later this year.

Darchinyan is going to fights for a belt on the 55.5 kg, which will be the tenth in his career. It will be the fourth weight category for Vic, who has already won titles in three weight categories.

“My goal is to end my career with ten belts,” the boxer said.

Darchinyan said the most exciting moment for him was in 2008, when he became an absolute world champion by winning the three most important belts.