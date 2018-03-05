Visit to Yerablur on Vazgen Sargsyan’s birthday

President Serzh Sargsyan today visited the Yerablur Pantheon on the occasion of the birthday of Armenia’s ex-Defense Minister Vazgen Sargsyna, a National Hero of Armenia and Artsakh.

Accompanied by the senior leadership of the country, President Sargsyan laid flowers at Vazgen sargsyan’s tomb and paid tribute to his memory.

The President also laid flowers at the memorial to those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the Motherland’s independence and attended a liturgy served by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.